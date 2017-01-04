|
NEWSPAPER HISTORY
Welcome to The Tribune
celebrating 88 years of continuous service to the communities of Bethany,
War Acres and Southside Oklahoma City.
When the newspaper
began, it promised to be "well-filled with news of the community." It's done
a superb job of keeping that promise.
The original owner of
the newspaper was Chester Wickens, and the paper's original name was The
Bethany Messenger. Mr. Wicken's changed the name to The Bethany Tribune in
1925.
Today the newspaper is
a part of Reid Family Newspapers published by Oklahoma natives Phillip and
Jeanne Ann Reid. Since 1923, The Tribune has kept faith with its readers.
The Tribune is the
best source for local news -- events at churches and schools, announcements
of engagements, weddings, births, and obituaries of area residents,
professional achievements, police blotters, legal and health information.
We thank you for your
interest and if there is anything we can do for you, please do not hesitate
to let us know.
Publications affiliated with the Bethany Tribune
The
Weatherford Daily News, the
Vinita Daily Journal,
the Nowata Star,
The Grand Laker,
Perry Daily Journal,
The OKC
Tribune and the
Afton/Fairland American.
Please
contact us about joint news releases and advertising possibilities for all
seven publications
