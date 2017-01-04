Entire Newspaper Group Online

NEWSPAPER HISTORY

Welcome to The Tribune celebrating 88 years of continuous service to the communities of Bethany, War Acres and Southside Oklahoma City.

When the newspaper began, it promised to be "well-filled with news of the community." It's done a superb job of keeping that promise.

The original owner of the newspaper was Chester Wickens, and the paper's original name was The Bethany Messenger. Mr. Wicken's changed the name to The Bethany Tribune in 1925.

Today the newspaper is a part of Reid Family Newspapers published by Oklahoma natives Phillip and Jeanne Ann Reid. Since 1923, The Tribune has kept faith with its readers.

The Tribune is the best source for local news -- events at churches and schools, announcements of engagements, weddings, births, and obituaries of area residents, professional achievements, police blotters, legal and health information.

We thank you for your interest and if there is anything we can do for you, please do not hesitate to let us know.

